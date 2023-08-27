Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
A MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN
27/08/2023
News
2 min read
Alan's notes ahead of this afternoon's game
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
O'SHEA ON LEARNING LESSONS FROM VILLA DEFEAT
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA 2023/24
GALLERY: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49