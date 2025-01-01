ACADEMY LOAN WATCH: FROZEN PITCHES APLENTY WITH THOMAS ON TOP FORM
News

ACADEMY LOAN WATCH: FROZEN PITCHES APLENTY WITH THOMAS ON TOP FORM

12/12/2022
News
4 min read

Inclement weather sees games nationwide called off with loanees not in action

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
8h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
8h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
8h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549