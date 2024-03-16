Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
Academy
ACADEMY SUPPORT SYSTEM BEARS FRUIT FOR LAWRENSON
23/07/2024
Academy
3 min read
Club proud to develop its players on and off the field
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
U18S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V HULL CITY
Related news
View all
U18S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V HULL CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49