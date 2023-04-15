AL-DAKHIL ON CLEAN SHEET AGAINST THE ROYALS
News

AL-DAKHIL ON CLEAN SHEET AGAINST THE ROYALS

15/04/2023
News
3 min read

Defender taking the positives from Reading trip

Related news

View all
GALLERY: READING V BURNLEY

1 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: READING V BURNLEY

2 min read
2yr
PREVIEW: READING V BURNLEY

4 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549