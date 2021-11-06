ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: BRENTFORD
News

ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: BRENTFORD

30/10/2021
News
2 min read

Read the Chairman's notes ahead of the game

Related news

View all
POPPY SHIRTS AUCTION OPEN

3 min read
3yr
PL REPORT: BURNLEY 3-1 BRENTFORD

5 min read
3yr
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRENTFORD

5 min read
3yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549