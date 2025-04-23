Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
ANTHONY 'I KNEW WE WOULD DO IT!'
23/04/2025
News
2 min read
Forward discusses promotion to the Premier League
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
44
94
2
BUR
44
94
3
SH U
44
86
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
EGAN-RILEY AND TRAFFORD LEFT EMOTIONAL AFTER SECURING PROMOTION
OGUNBOTE RECOGNISED IN TWO NATIONAL AWARDS
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 4-1 WATFORD
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
44
94
2
BUR
44
94
3
SH U
44
86