ARSENAL V BURNLEY RESCHEDULED
ARSENAL V BURNLEY RESCHEDULED

05/01/2022
Clarets' trip to Emirates delayed a day due to Arsenal's rearranged cup game

Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549