Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Club News
Westwood: Avoiding Defeat Is Vital
22/02/2021
Club News
3 min read
Midfielder admits Clarets way below best but buoyed by unbeaten run
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
REACTION | Westwood Reviews West Brom Point
REACTION | Dyche - "We've Asked A Lot Of These Players"
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49