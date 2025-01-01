2022/23 AWAY KIT REVEAL
More
Shop

2022/23 AWAY KIT REVEAL

31/08/2022
Shop
1 min read

The 2022/2023 Burnley FC away kit by Umbro is here!

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

9h
HIGHLIGHTS | SHEFFIELD UNITED V BURNLEY

6d
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V WATFORD

11d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549