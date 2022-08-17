BARNES BELIEVES GOALS WILL COME
News

BARNES BELIEVES GOALS WILL COME

15/08/2022
News
4 min read

Striker sits down ahead of this week's run of home games

Related news

View all
RODRIGUEZ PLEASED TO BE OFF THE MARK

3 min read
2yr
KOMPANY TALKS TIGERS DRAW

1 min read
2yr
REPORT: BURNLEY 1-1 HULL CITY

4 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549