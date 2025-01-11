Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BAURESS ‘BUZZING’ WITH FIRST CLARETS START
11/01/2025
News
2 min read
Young midfielder reflects on FA cup win
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
26
53
2
BUR
26
52
3
SH U
26
52
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'WELL DESERVED VICTORY' OVER READING
FA CUP GALLERY: READING V BURNLEY
FA CUP MATCH REPORT: READING 1 - 3 BURNLEY (AET)
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
26
53
2
BUR
26
52
3
SH U
26
52