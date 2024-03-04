Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BERGE BELIEVES CLARETS 'SHOWED OURSELVES' TODAY
03/03/2024
News
6 min read
Positives to focus on for midfielder
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
Clarets Fall to Bournemouth Double | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley v Bournemouth
REPLAY | BURNLEY V BOURNEMOUTH 2023/24
'WE CAN'T DROP TODAY'S LEVELS' SAYS KOMPANY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49