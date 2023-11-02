BERGE ON IMPROVING IN KEY MOMENTS
News

BERGE ON IMPROVING IN KEY MOMENTS

02/11/2023
News
4 min read

Midfielder reflects on Wednesday night's cup exit

Related news

View all
REPLAY | Everton v Burnley | Carabao Cup

1yr
SANDER BERGE | REACTION | EVERTON V BURNLEY

1yr
KOMPANY REFLECTS ON EVERTON DEFEAT

2 min read
1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549