Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
BEVAN JOINS CARLISLE UNITED
31/01/2025
News
1 min read
Loan move for U21s forward
English Professional Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
SHE
16
36
2
BUR
18
35
3
HUL
17
33
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CLARETS+ STREAMING PORTSMOUTH GAME INTERNATIONALLY
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: PORTSMOUTH V BURNLEY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: DERBY COUNTY V BURNLEY
English Professional Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
SHE
16
36
2
BUR
18
35
3
HUL
17
33