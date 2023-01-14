BEYER HAPPY WITH FIRST CLARETS GOAL
News

BEYER HAPPY WITH FIRST CLARETS GOAL

14/01/2023
News
5 min read

Defender's header secures three points in battling performance

Related news

View all
GALLERY: BURNLEY V COVENTRY CITY

1 min read
2yr
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES

3 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V COVENTRY CITY

2 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549