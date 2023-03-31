BEYER ON BLACK CATS POINT
News

BEYER ON BLACK CATS POINT

31/03/2023
News
4 min read

Defender on importance of taking Sunderland point and refocusing for big week ahead

Related news

View all
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

1 min read
2yr
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES

2 min read
2yr
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE SUNDERLAND GAME INTERNATIONALLY

6 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549