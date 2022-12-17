Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BEYER REVIEWS BIG THREE POINTS AGAINST BORO
18/12/2022
News
4 min read
Defender elated with win at rocking Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BENSON ON BRACE AGAINST BORO
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
REMINDER - CLARETS+ STREAMING THE MIDDLESBROUGH GAME INTERNATIONALLY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49