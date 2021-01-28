Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Community
BFCitC Launch Moor For Your Future
01/10/2020
Community
4 min read
Support programme for young people impacted by Covid to start at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
Community Kitchen Help For Families
Become a Burnley Foodbank Friend
Club Commits to Football Leadership Diversity Code
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49