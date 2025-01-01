BRADFORD BUZZING WITH CUP TRIUMPH
News

BRADFORD BUZZING WITH CUP TRIUMPH

13/04/2023
News
4 min read

Boss proud of side’s final showing as Claret Women lift silverware for second season running

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
9h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
9h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
9h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549