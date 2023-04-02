Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BRADFORD RELISHING FOREST TEST
01/04/2023
News
4 min read
Claret Women boss says preparation is the key for Sunday’s trip to Midlands
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-0 BURNLEY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
EMBLEY EXCITED FOR TOP OF TABLE CLASH AT FOREST
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3-0 BURNLEY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
EMBLEY EXCITED FOR TOP OF TABLE CLASH AT FOREST
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49