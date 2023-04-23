Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BRADFORD WANTS FANS TO DRIVE WOMEN’S TEAM FORWARD
20/04/2023
News
3 min read
Claret Women’s boss speaks ahead of final two games of campaign
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
WOMEN'S PROGRAMME: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49