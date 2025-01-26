Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BRISTOL STREET MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V LEEDS UNITED
26/01/2025
News
1 min read
Everything you need to know ahead of Monday night's game at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
29
58
3
BUR
28
56
4
SUN
29
55
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LEEDS UNITED
CULLEN READY FOR LEEDS CHALLENGE
CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: LEEDS UNITED 2014
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
29
58
3
BUR
28
56
4
SUN
29
55