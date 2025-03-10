Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
BRISTOL STREET MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
10/03/2025
News
1 min read
Everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
36
76
3
BUR
36
74
4
SUN
36
68
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
CLARETS+ STREAMING WEST BROMWICH ALBION GAME INTERNATIONALLY
CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2009
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
36
76
3
BUR
36
74
4
SUN
36
68