BROWNHILL REACTS TO NEWCASTLE RESULT
News

BROWNHILL REACTS TO NEWCASTLE RESULT

30/09/2023
News
4 min read

Midfielder disappointed with defeat but keen to take positives from performance

Related news

View all
CLARETS UNCUT | NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY

1yr
ADDED TIME AT THE RAPIDZ FAN ZONE!

1 min read
1yr
HIGHLIGHTS | Newcastle v Burnley

1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549