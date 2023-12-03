Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
BRUUN LARSEN & KOLEOSHO ON TURF MOOR GOALS
02/12/2023
News
3 min read
Goalscorers delighted with first home win
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCHDAY | BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED
BROWNHILL BUZZING WITH BLADES PERFORMANCE
KOLEOSHO & BRUUN LARSEN | REACTION | BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UTD
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49