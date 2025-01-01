BURNLEY FC SUPPORT SHOW RACISM THE RED CARD
News

BURNLEY FC SUPPORT SHOW RACISM THE RED CARD

06/10/2021
News
2 min read

Burnley FC, Show Racism the Red Card and Usborne launch new anti-racism children’s book

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
9h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
9h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
9h
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2WOL1128
3BUR1025
4RUG1022