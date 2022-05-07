MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA

05/05/2022
Find all the information you need ahead of Saturday's game

Championship table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549