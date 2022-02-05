PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT: BURNLEY V WATFORD - GAME POSTPONED
News
Match Previews

PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT: BURNLEY V WATFORD - GAME POSTPONED

15/12/2021
Match Previews
1 min read

The evening game is cancelled due to COVID

Related news

View all
REPORT: BURNLEY 0-0 WATFORD

4 min read
3yr
CHAIRMAN'S NOTES: WATFORD

3 min read
3yr
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WATFORD

5 min read
3yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549