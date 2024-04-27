CAPTAIN CULLEN PROUD OF TEAM PERFORMANCE
News

CAPTAIN CULLEN PROUD OF TEAM PERFORMANCE

28/04/2024
News
3 min read

Midfielder talks of mixed emotions at Manchester United draw

Related news

View all
ASSIGNON DISCUSSES VALUABLE POINT AT OLD TRAFFORD

2 min read
8mo
HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester Utd v Burnley | Premier League

8mo
VINCENT KOMPANY | REACTION | MANCHESTER UTD V BURNLEY

8mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549