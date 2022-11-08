CARABAO CUP PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CRAWLEY TOWN
News

CARABAO CUP PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CRAWLEY TOWN

07/11/2022
News
4 min read

Round Three of League Cup brings Clarets first ever meeting with Red Devils

Related news

View all
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES

2 min read
2yr
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY v CRAWLEY TOWN

2 min read
2yr
MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V CRAWLEY TOWN

1 min read
2yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549