Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
CARABAO CUP PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City
30/09/2020
Match Previews
3 min read
Build-up as the Clarets look to end City's reign and reach quarter-finals
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
REPORT: Burnley 0 Manchester City 3
Related news
View all
REPORT: Burnley 0 Manchester City 3
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49