Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
CHAIRMAN: WELCOME BACK!
14/08/2021
News
3 min read
Alan Pace looks forward to a new season and seeing a big crowd at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 BRIGHTON
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRIGHTON
CLARETS TO TAKE THE KNEE
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49