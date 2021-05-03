Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Boardroom
Chairman's Notes: West Ham
03/05/2021
Boardroom
3 min read
Chairman Alan Pace on the Clarets' return to Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL PREVIEW: Burnley v West Ham United
CHRIS WOOD | Clarets Number 9 & The Attacking Front
GAFFER | The Press Conference With Sean Dyche
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49