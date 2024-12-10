Chairman's Statement: 2020/21 Season
News
Club News

Chairman's Statement: 2020/21 Season

20/08/2020
Club News

Club chairman Mike Garlick outlines the Clarets' approach to new campaign

Related news

View all
FAN BANNED FOR LIFE

1 min read
23d
CLARETS STORE FESTIVE OPENING HOURS

1 min read
2mo
MATCH PREVIEW: MILLWALL V BURNLEY

6 min read
2mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549