Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
More
Hospitality
CHRISTMAS PARTIES 2022
16/05/2022
Hospitality
1 min read
Your options for festive events here at Turf Moor!
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
1882 LOUNGE REOPENS FOR NEWCASTLE MATCH
MATCH HOSPITALITY AT PALAZZO
FA CUP HOSPITALITY: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49