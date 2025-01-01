Clarets Await FA Cup Opponents
News

Clarets Await FA Cup Opponents

30/11/2020
News
2 min read

Burnley are ball number 10 in third-round draw

Related news

View all
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
10h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
10h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

1 min read
10h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549