CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: CARDIFF CITY 2018
News

CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: CARDIFF CITY 2018

04/03/2025
News
3 min read

An in-depth look back at a previous encounter between the Clarets & the Bluebirds

Related news

View all
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF CARDIFF CITY

1 min read
6h
MATCH PREVIEW: CARDIFF CITY V BURNLEY

2 min read
1d
CLARETS+ STREAMING CARDIFF CITY GAME INTERNATIONALLY

2 min read
1d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3573
3BUR3571
4SUN3565