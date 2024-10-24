CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: HULL CITY 2011
News

CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: HULL CITY 2011

21/10/2024
News
1 min read

An in-depth look back at a previous encounter between the Clarets & the Tigers

Related news

View all
REPLAY | HULL CITY V BURNLEY

2mo
FLEMMING FEELING POSITIVE FOLLOWING FIRST GOAL

4 min read
2mo
SCOTT PARKER | REACTION | HULL CITY V BURNLEY

2mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549