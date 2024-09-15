CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: LEEDS UNITED 2013
News

CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: LEEDS UNITED 2013

12/09/2024
News
3 min read

An in-depth look back at a previous encounter between the Clarets & Leeds

Related news

View all
KOLEOSHO FEELING GREAT FOLLOWING LEEDS WIN

3 min read
4mo
REPLAY | LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY

4mo
LUCA KOLEOSHO | REACTION | LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY

4mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549