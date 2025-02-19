Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 2015
19/02/2025
News
3 min read
An in-depth look back at a previous encounter between the Clarets & the Owls
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
33
70
3
BUR
33
65
4
SUN
33
62
Related news
View all
PARKER TALKS 'BIG TEST' AHEAD OF OWLS CLASH
Related news
View all
PARKER TALKS 'BIG TEST' AHEAD OF OWLS CLASH
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
33
70
3
BUR
33
65
4
SUN
33
62