Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: SOUTHAMPTON 2020
06/02/2025
News
3 min read
An in-depth look back at a previous encounter between the Clarets & Saints
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
31
66
2
BUR
31
61
3
SH U
30
61
Related news
View all
'OPPORTUNITY TO FRESHEN THINGS UP' SAYS PARKER AHEAD OF SAINTS CLASH
TICKETS: SOUTHAMPTON (FA CUP ROUND 4)
Related news
View all
'OPPORTUNITY TO FRESHEN THINGS UP' SAYS PARKER AHEAD OF SAINTS CLASH
TICKETS: SOUTHAMPTON (FA CUP ROUND 4)
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
31
66
2
BUR
31
61
3
SH U
30
61