Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Club News
CLARETS+ IS NOW FREE
18/08/2021
Club News
1 min read
All live and archive content is now completely free - just sign in and enjoy!
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY
MATCH GUIDE: LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY
TAYLOR HOPING FOR HAPPY ENDING
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49