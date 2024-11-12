Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
CLARETS+ STREAMING SWANSEA CITY GAME INTERNATIONALLY
08/11/2024
News
2 min read
Streaming details for Sunday's game
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
THERE’S NOBODY BETTER AT PENALTIES THAN JAY!
RODRIGUEZ REFLECTS ON WINNER AGAINST SWANS
'WELL WORTHY OF IT' SAYS PARKER FOLLOWING LATE WIN OVER SWANSEA
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49