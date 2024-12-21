Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
CLARETS+ STREAMING WATFORD GAME INTERNATIONALLY
19/12/2024
News
2 min read
Streaming details for Saturday's game
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
"WE WERE WELL WORTHY OF THE THREE POINTS!" SAYS ANTHONY
GALLERY: BURNLEY V WATFORD
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 1 WATFORD
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49