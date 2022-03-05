Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
CLARETS SUPPORT LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
04/03/2022
News
3 min read
Burnley FC support Level Playing Fields Weeks of Action campaign
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
DYCHE DISAPPOINTED WITH CHELSEA RESULT
REPORT: BURNLEY 0-4 CHELSEA
CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: CHELSEA
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49