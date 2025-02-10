CLARETS TO FACE PRESTON NORTH END IN FA CUP FIFTH ROUND
News

CLARETS TO FACE PRESTON NORTH END IN FA CUP FIFTH ROUND

10/02/2025
News
1 min read

Burnley travel to Deepdale in round five

Related news

View all
U21S PREVIEW: COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY

3 min read
10h
GALLERY: HALIFAX WOMEN V BURNLEY WOMEN

1 min read
1d
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: HALIFAX 0-7 BURNLEY

3 min read
1d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3164
3BUR3161
4SUN3159