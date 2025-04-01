Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
CLUB & COMMUNITY SUPPORT EFL'S EVERY MINUTE MATTERS RELAY
01/04/2025
News
3 min read
Clarets join 72 EFL clubs to participate in relay
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
LEE
39
81
3
BUR
39
81
4
SUN
39
72
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BERTIE BEE SET FOR RETIREMENT...APRIL FOOLS!
U21S MATCH REPORT: SWANSEA CITY 2-0 BURNLEY
WOMEN TO FINISH SEASON AT TURF MOOR!
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
LEE
39
81
3
BUR
39
81
4
SUN
39
72