Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
CLUB SUPPORT LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
23/02/2023
News
3 min read
On Saturday we are supporting Level Playing Field's Unite For Access campaign
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GUDMUNDSSON HAPPY WITH GOOD DAY'S WORK
ROBERTS ON BRILLIANT HOME WIN
GALLERY: BURNLEY V HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49