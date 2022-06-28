Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
Championship
Corberán 'proud' despite Championship Play-Off Final defeat
29/05/2022
Championship
“Today, I feel really proud of the players.”
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
Kompany: Recruitment is key in Burnley's top flight bid
Jack Whatmough: On the right track
Hull City's homegrown hero makes his mark
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49