Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Cork A Good Fit On Return
24/04/2021
News
4 min read
Midfielder happy to be back in business to help Clarets win their fight
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
Dyche Hails Goal-den Boy Wood
Wood: Best Day Ever!
REACTION | Woodsy's Hat-trick Joy
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49